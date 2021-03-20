Actress Vicky McClure has said members of her choir have become so well-known, they are getting stopped for autographs.

The Line of Duty star's documentary Our Dementia Choir Sings Again has returned to BBC One.

McClure, from Nottingham, was inspired to form the choir after caring for her grandmother.

She is calling for people with dementia to have access to music therapy which, she said, could have a transformative effect on those with the illness.

"The choir show many reasons as to why it's so important," she said.

Video journalist: Megan Bourne

