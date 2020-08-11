CCTV footage shared by Network Rail shows people behaving "recklessly" at a popular level crossing.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said they had seen a rise in "reckless behaviour" at the Chestnut Grove level crossing in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire.

"Over recent months, people have been spotted dangerously leaving toddlers unattended, trespassing, and leaving dogs off their lead," they said.

“We’ve seen some incredibly worrying behaviour at Burton Joyce level crossing, which shows just how unaware some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be.

"That’s why we’re delivering this interactive session to help residents understand how to use the crossing safely, and ultimately improve safety amongst the community."

The three-hour session will be held in a marquee at the Nelson pub in Burton Joyce on Saturday between 10:00 and 13:00 BST.

