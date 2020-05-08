'People don't know who we Showmen are'

A group of women from Britain's travelling fairs have been speaking about their fight to preserve their community's future.

Across the country, people have welcomed the return of fairs following the pandemic, which hit the tight-knit Showmen community hard.

Among the returning events was Nottingham's centuries-old Goose Fair, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

Colleen Roper, whose family run the Animal Kingdom games stall at the fair, is part of a collective of women called Future 4 Fairgrounds fighting to preserve the future of travelling fairs and educate the public about the Showmen's way of life.

"As Showmen, we are the fair. We bring the fair to you," she said.

Video journalists: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne

