Timelapse footage has shown the moment Nottingham's Goose Fair mascot, known as "Goosey", was lifted into place.

The larger-than-life mascot was put in place this week by Nottingham City Council workers, a week before the centuries-old fair gets under way.

The 2022 Goose Fair, which opens on Friday 30 September, will be the longest in its centuries-old history, running for 10 days.

Goosey, which has become an icon of the annual event, is positioned on the roundabout on Mansfield Road, known as Goose Fair Island.

