'Our therapy lizard keeps us really chilled'

A disability charity has said a tegu lizard it has introduced during therapy sessions is already having a calming effect on people.

Disability Support, based in Nottingham, say the lizard, called Taz, is helping people who use services at its community centre in Old Basford.

Services manager Charlotte Throssel, said: "When they get their courage up to stroke him you can see everything just slow and relax instantly."

Reporter: Rob Rose, video journalist: Chris Waring

