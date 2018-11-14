The mum of a teenager who suffered brain damage as a result of poor care he received when he was born has spoken out about her experience.

Sarah said she had to plead with staff at Nottingham City Hospital for her son, Ryan, to be seen by senior doctors after he began having seizures and became jaundiced.

Tests revealed Ryan's blood sugars were "unreadable" and there were "huge areas of his brain that were effectively dead", Sarah said.

Despite being told he would never walk or talk, she said Ryan, 14, is now thriving and enjoys cycling and painting pictures of horses.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has accepted responsibility for Ryan's brain injury and a review into its maternity services has been launched.

Ryan's family will be sharing their story as part of the review.

Video journalists: Alex Thorp and Verity Cowley

