Dashcam footage released by police shows the moment a drug dealer flew over his handlebars after leading officers on a high-speed chase through a village.

Jack Quick, 26, weaved in and out of traffic, mounted pavements and drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, in September 2020.

The chase ended soon after Quick crashed his motorbike and tried to flee from police on foot. Officers found 40 wraps of cannabis inside his backpack.

Quick, of Larch Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply class B drugs at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was given an 18-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

