'I love our family of hedgehogs'

A five-year-old girl has written a note to a family of hedgehogs in her garden telling them that she loves them.

Mabel, from Nottinghamshire, looks after five hedgehogs and feeding them has become part of her bedtime routine.

Her mum, Jade, said: "It actually helps me get her out of bed in the morning. She feels like they've chosen her.

"I'm so proud of her that she really wants to look after them."

The hedgehogs arrived after a local wildlife group began encouraging people to create holes in their garden to help the animals gain access to gardens.

Jennifer Manning-Ohren, from Wild Things Keyworth, said: "It's wonderful that young people like Mabel are getting involved."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

