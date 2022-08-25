A student, who turned 18 on Wednesday, got her dream GCSE results earlier.

Dayna Bell resat her English exam while studying on an engineering course at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

Miss Bell said: “When I opened the envelope I couldn’t concentrate on the page and it was such as shock to finally see a number nine there."

Her mum, Michelle Harrold, said: "I am just so proud of her and can’t stop crying."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.