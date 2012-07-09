Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a Nottinghamshire town after weeks of hot and dry conditions.

Some rail and bus services had to be suspended after Worksop was hit by a downpour on Tuesday evening.

BBC lead weather presenter Simon King said Worksop experienced 93mm of rain between 17:00 and 20:00 BST on Tuesday - almost twice the average August monthly rainfall of 54mm.

The Environment Agency has a flood alert in place for the Ryton Oldcotes area.