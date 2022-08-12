Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze in a field in Nottinghamshire.

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a field near the A52 and the Wilford Hill cemetery in Edwalton shortly after 12:30 BST.

Four crews were sent to the scene from the Stockhill and London Road stations.

The fire has now been extinguished but three crews remain at the scene to dampen down any hotspots.

