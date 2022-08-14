A mobile supermarket is selling groceries to families in Nottingham at a reduced price to help them with the cost of living crisis.

Produce supplied by a food bank is being distributed by volunteers and residents on the Brewsters estate in the city.

The initiative is being led by Metropolitan Thames Valley housing association, which manages about 500 properties on the estate.

"It is a miracle, I can say, now it has saved [me] a lot," said one resident.

It is hoped the scheme could be rolled out to more communities across Nottingham after additional funding was secured.

Video journalists: Jodi Law and Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.