'Usain Bolt inspired me to start fencing'

A teenage fencer who is due to represent England at the junior men's Commonwealth Games said he was inspired to get into his sport by watching sprinter Usain Bolt.

Louis Taiwo said seeing Bolt win gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics drove him to get into sport.

Mr Taiwo, from Nottinghamshire, said he dreams of getting selected for senior competitions, which could lead to being called up for the Olympics.

He said: "This just means that my dreams are actually possible."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

