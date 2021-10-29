A 21-year-old football fan has been describing how he has built up a huge social media profile - by playing football against garden tools.

Callum Whitworth's videos have racked up more than 64 million likes on TikTok and have even seen him invited on to Sky Sports' Soccer AM show.

"You've got your wheelbarrows, you've got your rake, a hoe, whatever it is. I just play against them," said Callum, from Nottingham, who is better known as Cal the Dragon.

Callum, who has autism, said his videos' success has helped build his confidence.

