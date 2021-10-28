BBC archive footage has shown the moment a statue of the legendary Nottinghamshire outlaw Robin Hood was unveiled 70 years ago.

The 7ft (2.1m) tall bronze effigy was revealed by the Duchess of Portland on 24 July 1952 on the Robin Hood lawn, beneath Nottingham Castle.

The statue, which was gifted to Nottingham by local businessman Philip E F Clay, was made to last 6,000 years and remains a popular attraction in the city.

