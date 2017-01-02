The aftermath of a fire that gutted a pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has been revealed.

Footage recorded by ex-cricketer Harry Gurney, who runs the Tap and Run pub with Mr Broad, shows the extent of the damage caused by the blaze on 11 June.

The fire at the pub in Upper Broughton, Nottinghamshire, was started by laundry that ignited in a tumble dryer.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A £1m renovation, described as a "second innings", is now under way and the pub is expected to reopen in March 2023.

