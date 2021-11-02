'Flying my parrot is a reason to go out'

A woman who has taught her pet parrot to fly freely around a national park has had pictures of its exploits shared by hundreds on social media.

Chloe Brown from Kirkby-in Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, trained her harlequin macaw Motley to fly around the Peak District and at her local park.

She has even taken him kayaking, rock climbing and for a ride on her bicycle.

Ms Brown said she wants to use Motley's profile to raise awareness of how some exotic birds are mistreated by their owners.

"One of my pet hates is people clipping the bird's wings," she said.

The RSPCA said it was essential for pet birds to fly but has recommended they were flown in aviaries as the risk of losing a bird outside was high.

But Ms Brown, who is studying for a zoo biology degree, said the training she had given Motley meant she believed he would always fly back to her.

"If I don't fly him, he will bang on the window and tell me he wants to go out," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

