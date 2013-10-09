'Together we've lost 27 stone'

A couple are celebrating losing 27 stone between them over two years.

Helen and Kieron Buxton, from the Meadows in Nottingham, decided to tackle their weight after Kieron developed type 2 diabetes.

Mr Buxton said he was referred to Slimming World by his doctor after his weight reached almost 30 stone (190kg) and he could not put his own shoes and socks on.

Mr Buxton said: "I'd really got to the point where it was too hard to carry on. It's given me my life back."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

