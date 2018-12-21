The mum of a four-year-old girl with a severe peanut allergy has written a book to help her daughter - and other children - to understand how to stay safe.

Louise, from Nottingham, said she had felt that, as her daughter Eva was about to start school, she needed to understand what foods she could and could not eat.

She said: "Being the parent of a child with an allergy can be quite challenging and at times I've been made to feel I'm just the over-reactive mum."

She added she hoped the book would be available in preschools and primary schools.

"I just hope... it will just help children recognise their basic symptoms and understand they need to go and tell an adult if they feel something happening," she said.

Digital journalist: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.