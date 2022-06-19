Footage has emerged of the fire that badly damaged a pub part-owned by England and Nottinghamshire cricketer Stuart Broad.

Firefighters were called to the Tap and Run in the village of Upper Broughton, on the border of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, at about 03:20 BST on Saturday.

The roof and first floor of the pub - which is also owned by former cricketer Harry Gurney - have been destroyed.

