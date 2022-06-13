'I am completely besotted with this pigeon'

An NHS worker has said she is completely besotted with her pet pigeon who she adopted after encountering her in a pub beer garden.

Hannah Hall, from Nottingham, filmed the unusual moment the bird - who she has named Penny - approached her at the pub and perched on her shoulder.

The video has received more than 22m views on TikTok.

