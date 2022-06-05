Soldiers reunited with former Afghan interpreter

A group of former soldiers have been reunited with their Afghan interpreter after winning a campaign to allow him to settle in the UK.

The interpreter - who the BBC is calling Abdul - went into hiding after being turned away from evacuation flights following the Taliban takeover.

The Mercian Regiment veterans felt he was "left behind" and forced a government U-turn.

Seeing him again "brought back the brotherhood", one said.

When international forces withdrew from Afghanistan year, Abdul failed to get UK national security clearance after being rejected for a job with the US armed forces.

The soldiers engaged a lawyer specialising in national security to prepare a case for judicial review.

Before it reached court, the Home Office agreed to review Abdul's situation, and ultimately agreed he was not a security risk.

