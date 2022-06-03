One of thousands of jubilee beacons was lit at a windmill in Nottingham.

Crowds gathered to watch the spectacle at Green's Windmill in Sneinton on Thursday evening.

It was lit by Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen, and was accompanied by a ukulele orchestra rendition of God Save the Queen.

"It's a great communal occasion and it gets everybody together," said Tom Huggon from the Green's Windmill Trust.

More than 3,000 jubilee beacons were lit across the Commonwealth on Thursday evening.

