Thousands of Forest fans descended on Nottingham's Old Market Square to celebrate their club's promotion to the Premier League.

Players and coaching staff took turns to lift the Championship play-off trophy on the balcony of the Council House as fans cheered and chanted beneath.

Nottingham Forest were promoted to the top flight of English football for the first time in 23 years after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.