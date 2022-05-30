Terminally ill Forest fan, 40, overjoyed with win

A terminally ill Nottingham Forest fan has said he was overjoyed by his team's win in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Season ticket holder Sam Perkins, 40, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 37.

He travelled to Wembley with two full-time carers, his electric wheelchair, cough assist and ventilator, which he uses 24 hours a day.

Sam, who was told more than half of people with the condition pass away two years after diagnosis, said the result at Wembley had left him, "overjoyed, stunned and a little bit like it's all a dream".

"I remember when I was diagnosed thinking I would love to see Forest win promotion and play in the Premier League," he added.

