Nottingham Forest fans celebrated after their team clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

The Reds beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters descended on the city's Old Market Square to celebrate what is described as the sport's most valuable game, with victory worth about £170m.

