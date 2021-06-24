The hairdresser aiming to offer a safe space

A hairdresser has spoken about her efforts to welcome a diverse mix of clientele.

Jessica Bloomer, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, said she was partly inspired by her brother, who is trans.

"I don't always want to advertise that I am trans-friendly, LGBT-friendly and hijab-friendly because I shouldn't have to," she said.

"It doesn't matter who walks through my door; they're always going to be welcome."

Video journalists: Megan Bourne and Rebecca Brice

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.