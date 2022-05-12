Behind-the-scenes footage shows staff sorting the contents of people's recycling bins by hand to remove items that should not be in there.

Staff at the £14m recycling facility in Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, help to manually sort through 85,000 tonnes of waste each year, alongside automated methods.

