A sculptor has described creating a replacement to a historical statue in Nottingham as "a lovely legacy".

Andy Smith spent 180 hours over a period of six weeks carving a statue of St Luke, which sits at the top of the city's Nottingham Society of Artists building.

The original, which had deteriorated over the years, was made by Joseph Else, a sculptor who also created Nottingham's famous lion statues.

"They [statues] last for hundreds of years now. So, it would be nice to have something up there that I can say: 'I did that,'" Mr Smith said.

