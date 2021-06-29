'My three naughty lambs are just like toddlers'

A woman is rearing in her home a trio of lambs who were abandoned by their mothers.

Rebecca Bradley, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, in Nottinghamshire, is mum to two children at Cotgrave Candleby Lane School and helps to run a small farm at the school.

The lambs are currently living in her house for a few weeks until they are strong enough to move into their new home at the school's farm.

Ms Bradley, who has a degree in animal science, said: "It's great for the children to interact with the animals, both as a learning and as a therapy tool.

"One of the lambs was incredibly poorly when she came to us and needed round-the-clock care."

The NFU said rearing lambs indoors was not standard practice. "It can happen where lambs are too frail to be left in the barn," a spokesperson said.

"Taking them into the house would generally only be in emergency situations and for a short period of time to keep a really close watch.

"Orphan lambs need to be exposed to all the normal surroundings and bacteria to help their development and make the transition back as easy as possible."

