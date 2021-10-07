'My cancerous tumour was as big as a kettle bell'

A woman has had a rare cancerous tumour removed after finding a strange lump growing in her stomach area.

The tumour weighed several kilograms and one of Stephanie Coles' friends named a kettle bell after it, due to its large size and weight.

Ms Coles, from Mansfield in Nottingham, now wants to raise awareness of sarcomas, which are tumours growing from connective tissue rather than organs.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.