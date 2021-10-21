A video of a young goalkeeper scoring a last-minute winner from inside his own half has been viewed more than a million times online.

Charlie Clarke, who plays for the Gedling Southbank Under-12 Panthers, bagged the long-range winner in his team's cup tie at the weekend.

Footage of the goal, which was filmed by his dad Gary Clarke, has since been watched more than a million times on Twitter.

"So proud Charlie gets a last minute winner in the qtr final well done boys," Mr Clarke tweeted.

