A polecat, once on the brink of extinction, has been filmed on a university's campus for the first time.

The creature, similar to a ferret was caught on camera at Nottingham Trent University's Brackenhurst Campus in February.

The footage was recorded by a final year wildlife conservation student investigating badgers for her dissertation project.

Dr Richard Yarnell, associate professor in ecology at the university, said he was "delighted" and had no idea they were living on the site.

