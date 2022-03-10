Two lorry drivers from Nottinghamshire have made an epic 1,300-mile trip (2,092km) across Europe to deliver aid for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Peter and Alan Taylor, of Taylor's Transport in Huthwaite, transported food, first aid and sleeping bags to the Polish city of Zamość, about 35 miles (56km) from the Ukraine border.

The aid was donated by residents from the Mansfield area and loaded into trailers by volunteers at the weekend.

Bogusia Kavanagh, who helped to organise the shipment of supplies, said the generosity from the public had left her "speechless".

"We're all hoping for a quick solution that this war will be finished but I think we will help as long as is needed," she added.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

