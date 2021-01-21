Videos of cars getting stuck in a ford in Nottinghamshire have been watched by millions around the world.

The Rufford Lane ford, which flooded after heavy rain fall during Storm Franklin, often becomes impassable.

But that doesn't deter some drivers, whose failed attempts to cross are being documented by a number of YouTubers.

The ford has been described by the AA as its "number one flood accident hotspot".

Ben Gregory, 19, of Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, said he often spends up to 13 hours filming at the ford for his YouTube channel, which has racked up about 40 million views in the past year.

"I've seen cars floating in here before. Vans floating. You just think: 'Why? Why would you do it?" he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

