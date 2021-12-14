England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish has sent a "get well" message to a young girl receiving treatment for a rare cancer.

Leila, aged seven, from Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire, is a huge fan of the player and said she felt "happy" when she received the surprise video.

She is currently receiving treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma - a form of sarcoma.

Some of her best friends, who also live in the town, have also raised money for her to have her dream holiday once she is better by walking three miles from Radcliffe-on-Trent to Cotgrave.

