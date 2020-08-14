An angler who filmed a porpoise in the River Trent said it "was a sight me and my friend will never forget".

Matthew Haywood spotted the marine mammal breaching at Torksey Arm on the Nottinghamshire-Lincolnshire border on Sunday morning.

Mr Haywood, from Rotherham, said: "It looked like it was chasing or playing before turning around and going back up towards the River Humber."

Erin McDaid from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: "Porpoises are spotted every few years when there's high waters and they head up river.

"It's a nice reminder that, even though we are landlocked here, we are directly connected to the ocean and it's hopefully a sign of healthy populations."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.