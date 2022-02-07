Footage has emerged showing violence at a bar ahead of Nottingham Forest's fourth-round FA Cup tie with rivals Leicester City, which is being investigated by police.

Officers were called to disturbances in Nottingham city centre before kick-off on Sunday.

The game at the City Ground finished 4-1 and saw Premier League side Leicester knocked out of the competition.

Lifelong Forest supporter, Paul Henstock, who was having a drink inside the Fat Cat in Chapel Bar, ahead of the match, said: "There were families eating inside, kids crying, it was a horrendous scene."