Forest v Leicester City: 'Horrendous' scenes ahead of FA Cup match
Footage has emerged showing violence at a bar ahead of Nottingham Forest's fourth-round FA Cup tie with rivals Leicester City, which is being investigated by police.
Officers were called to disturbances in Nottingham city centre before kick-off on Sunday.
The game at the City Ground finished 4-1 and saw Premier League side Leicester knocked out of the competition.
Lifelong Forest supporter, Paul Henstock, who was having a drink inside the Fat Cat in Chapel Bar, ahead of the match, said: "There were families eating inside, kids crying, it was a horrendous scene."