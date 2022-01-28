Gamekeeper filmed beating buzzards to death

A gamekeeper who admitted trapping and killing two buzzards has avoided jail.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard John Orrey was filmed going into a trap at Kneeton, Nottinghamshire, and beating the birds to death.

He was filmed after the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) was alerted to the trap, and an officer set up a hidden camera to monitor it.

Orrey, 63, of Slack's Lane, Kneeton, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He also pleaded guilty to a number of offences linked to the storage and licensing of firearms.

Orrey was also told to pay £1,880 in fines, costs and compensation.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

