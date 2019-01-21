Wolf Moon rising captured in timelapse footage

The first full Moon of 2022 has been captured rising in stunning timelapse footage.

Chris Platkiw filmed the Wolf Moon, as January's full Moon is known, appearing above the treeline at Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire.

The National Space Centre in Leicester said January's full Moon was given this name after the "howling of hungry wolves", which was believed to be heard more often during this time of year.

