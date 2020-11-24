It is that time of year when swooping starlings can be seen flying in murmurations across the sky.

This display was captured at Netherfield Lagoons nature reserve in Nottinghamshire at sunset by Aušra Froggatt and her 12-year-old daughter.

She said: "We look out each year for this spectacle. It was lovely to see, as it was such a beautiful day."

The RSPB said the birds fly in this way for many reasons including safety from predators, who find it harder to target one bird within a larger flock.

