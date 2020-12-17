A video of a little angel singing loudly at a nativity 25 years ago has now been watched more than two million times.

Ellie Sergeant, now aged 29, said she was told to sing as loudly as she could so that her mother could hear her from the back of the room.

She duly obliged, much to the amusement of the other children on stage.

Ms Sergeant, who studied to become a lawyer in Nottingham and now lives in London, said the video was originally posted on YouTube 10 years ago but it had since been shared widely on Facebook and TikTok.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

