An online Intensive Care Unit (ICU) choir reunited almost a year after attempting to reach Christmas number one.

The 100-strong group, which reunited in November, covered The Police track, Every Breath You Take, to raise money to support the mental health of ICU staff, who had spent much of the year battling coronavirus in hospitals.

