An online choir of intensive care unit staff has met in real life for the very first time - almost a year after attempting to reach Christmas number one.

The 100-strong group covered The Police's Every Breath You Take in December 2020 to raise money to support the mental health of ICU staff, who had spent much of the year battling coronavirus.

Choir director, Kari Olsen-Porthouse, from Nottinghamshire, reflected: "We didn't make the top 40 and we didn't really care. We'd made something lovely out of a situation that was utterly awful."

Watch what happened when ICU Liberty Singers - which includes nurses, doctors and health professionals - had its first in-person get-together last month.

