Dashcam footage has been released showing a high-speed police chase, which one officer described as "the worst standard of driving I've ever witnessed".

Bill Nicholson, 18, rammed two police cars and raced through village roads at speeds exceeding 80mph.

When the car was brought to a halt on the A634 in the village of Blyth, Nottinghamshire, the driver jumped into the back and pretended he was the passenger, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Nicholson, of Chichester Walk in Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for 15 months.

