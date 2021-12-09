People in Nottingham have been reacting to the new Covid restrictions introduced to tackle the Omicron variant.

From Friday 10 December, face coverings are mandatory for most indoor public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas - as well as on public transport and in places like shops and hairdressers.

People are also being asked to work from home and an NHS Covid pass will be needed to gain entry to nightclubs.

Alex Clay, 25, said the guidance to work from home at a time when Christmas parties could be held was confusing.

"It just seems a little bit of a waste of time if you're going to let people go into clubs and bars like normal but encourage people to work from home," she said.

"I don't think that makes sense to be honest."