Footage of two teenage girls practising handstands on tracks has been released by Network Rail as part of a warning about railway dangers.

The CCTV, taken from a level crossing at Attenborough, in Nottinghamshire, also shows people lying and sitting on the line and posing for pictures.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.