The largest release of Scottish beavers to take place in England has been caught on camera.

Colonies of beavers have been released across English counties for the first time in 400 years, with Nottinghamshire's Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford, the latest to welcome the creatures.

The family included four babies or kits.

The release stems from a partnership between Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Trent.

