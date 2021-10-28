Dozens of women formed a human chain to show solidarity after the recent spate of spikings in the UK.

The demonstration was organised by two landladies in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, and was attended by people of all ages.

Nottingham has come under the spotlight as police investigate a spate of reports of spiking by needle.

"We wanted to do something to raise awareness of the recent spiking in Nottingham and we wanted to do an event that joined us both together as a community within Gedling," Beccy Webster, landlady of The Gedling Inn, said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

