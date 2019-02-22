A two-year-old who cannot wait to take his first steps has been the subject of a fundraising campaign.

Jennie and Jansen’s son Quinten is from Nottinghamshire and has cerebral palsy.

The couple set up a fundraising page to buy a vibration plate which they hope will help strengthen Quinten's legs, allowing him to take his first steps.

Jennie said she had been delighted with the donations that had poured in, allowing the family to reach their target of more than £5,000.

"It's lovely to know that people are thinking about him," she said.

"Reading the comments on some of the donations, it makes you well up a lot."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

